Obituary: Norman D. Ward 1936-2018

Norman D. Ward, age 82, passed away on July 30, 2018, in Cottonwood, Arizona, where he had resided since 2000. Norm was born to Arthur and Mae (Greenstone) Ward on March 6, 1936, in Rochester, New York.





He attended Rochester’s West High and then the prestigious Rochester Institute of Technology, (“RIT”), graduating with a degree in Electrical Engineering. Norm’s former employers included General Railway Signal, The John L. Klug Corporation and Alstom Signaling.

He was an active member of The Order of the Elks, in Webster, New York, for many years. After retiring to Cottonwood, Norm became highly involved in his new community, volunteering for highway pick up, Neighborhood Watch, and Citizens Police Academy.

He was a beloved school bus driver for Cottonwood-Oak Creek School District for 13 years and an active member of the Arizona Association for Pupil Transportation for many years. Norm was honored in 2014 when the State of Arizona awarded him “School Bus Driver of the Year.” Norm retired from this rewarding career in 2017.

Norm was a member of Spirit of Joy Lutheran Church in Clarkdale, where you could find him in the sound booth perfecting the sound quality for services.



Norm was predeceased by his first wife of three years, Sara Lynn Reid Ward. He was also predeceased by half-brothers and sisters, Carol Ward Donovan Sweat, Allen R. Ward, Shirley Ward-Hochstein, and Bruce A. Ward. Norm is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Carolyn Pietraszek-Ward; his sister, Janet W. Lincoln; and his three children, Jeffrey D. Ward, (Kristine) of Georgia, Michael B. Ward (Jennifer) of Washington state and Ellen Ward of Arizona. Norm also leaves behind three grandchildren: Griffin Ward, Sydney Ward and Leia W. Ward.



The celebration of Norm’s life will be held on Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018, at 11 a.m., at Spirit of Joy Lutheran Church in Clarkdale, Arizona, with interment in the columbarium immediately following the service.



Donations can be made to the Spirit of Joy Lutheran Church, 330 Scenic Drive, in Clarkdale, AZ 86324. Or to Cottonwood-Oak Creek School Note: In honor of Norm Ward-Scholarship fund, Cottonwood-Oak Creek School 1 N. Willard, Cottonwood, AZ 86326





Information provided by survivors.