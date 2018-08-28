Dead Horse Ranch State Park will celebrate the 29th annual Verde River Day Saturday, Sept. 29.

The activities during Verde River Day promote preservation and care of the environment by showcasing informative exhibits on the Verde’s riparian environment and current recycling efforts. Some of the day’s events include environmental exhibits, hands-on activities, and live entertainment.

The Verde River Day celebration brings together 40-plus nature-based exhibits, a menagerie of live animals, non-stop activities from organized canoe rides and sand castle building to a climbing wall and a bouncy house, as well as local food vendors from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Guests of all ages are welcome to fish in the lagoon that is loaded with hundreds of pounds of catfish. No fishing license is needed during the scheduled clinic hours of 9 a.m. to noon. Visitors may also experience nature’s history through guided tours, nature walks, and short hikes.

Each year the festival provides hands-on, participatory activities including canoe rides, kayaking demonstrations, and the “Smoothie Bike” that attracts crowds of participants and spectators. A climbing wall is available for rock climbers from beginner to expert.



Officials from Dead Horse Ranch State Park, Cottonwood Parks and Recreation and The Verde Independent first organized Verde River Days in 1989 to promote awareness of the Verde River’s distinctive riparian habitat where 85 percent of all wildlife in the area looks for sustenance.

In past years, Verde River Day has attracted more than 4,000 local and out-of-area visitors, who come to enjoy this free event, and learn about the importance of our Verde River to all the creatures who depend on it and to the economy of the Verde Valley.

For more information about Verde River Day call the Cottonwood Chamber of Commerce at 928-634-7593 or Dead Horse Ranch State Park at 928-634-5283.