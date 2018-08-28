Become an artist of Made In Clarkdale

Calling all artists that live, work, or attend school in Clarkdale.

Exhibit and sell your art in this year’s Made In Clarkdale Artists Showcase being held from Dec. 6-9 at the Clark Memorial Clubhouse in historic downtown Clarkdale.

Artist jurying for this year has begun. All art media will be considered. Art must be original, conceived and created by the artist – no kits will be accepted.

To be juried into Made in Clarkdale, send six images along with an artist bio, statement or resume with contact information to Bear Schutz at bearschutz@gmail.com. Or call and make an appointment (928)451-4495.

For more information check out www.madeinclarkdale.org.http://annual-art-showcase and like us on Facebook/MadeinClarkdale.