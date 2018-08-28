Cornville’s Old Corral rounds up country with Rice Brothers

Among the Verde Valley’s favorite local watering holes and center of Cornville’s social scene, the Old Corral Bar offers a great lineup of fun for almost any taste. From a casual afternoon chat with friends to a top-notch live music dance and show, the Old Corral delivers.

Known for its weekly Saturday night live music scene, the dance floor fills fast, with locals as well as Verde Valley visitors looking for some hometown flavor. The fun begins at 8 p.m. and goes on until midnight.

There is a lot to like during the week, too, starting with Monday at 5 p.m. That’s when the popular weekly poker tournament begins. Tuesday brings another tournament, this time in the realm of billiards, only they call it pool. Wednesday there’s more pool, this time with league competition.

Saturday night is reserved for live entertainment. This Saturday, Sept. 1, the Rice Brothers Band brings classics of country to the stage. Willie and Waylon, Johnny Cash, Merle and both Hanks are the foundation with reaches into crossover genres such as those of Credence and Lynyrd Skynyrd.



Namesake members are acoustic guitarists Dave and Dan Rice. Brothers from Maine and partners in music, each performs solo as well. Dave’s defining baritone voice offers up the country classics. Dan brings the crossover pop-rock influence which expands and rounds out the show’s repertoire.

The supporting cast of the band consists of players well known and respected throughout the region. On bass, you’ll hear the president of Greater Arizona Country Music Association, Gary Clemmons. Chet Atkins style electric guitar and steel guitar licks from Skip Garrett put the slide into the dance steps, with percussion master Dave Tenney providing the punch. A great mix of country and pop delivered by these pros makes for a truly fun Saturday night at the Old Corral.

The Old Corral is located at 11375 E Cornville Road in Cornville and is open from 9 a.m. daily.