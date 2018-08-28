Cottonwood police looking for two suspects in car burglary

COTTONWOOD – Police are looking for a man caught on video burglarizing a car at Verde Valley Medical Center, according to Cottonwood Police Sgt. Monica Kuhlt.

“Video surveillance shows a black male approximately six feet tall, 240 pounds with short black hair, wearing a cross necklace, white shoes, and white tank top under a red tank top, red drawstring shorts and blue boxers,” Kuhlt stated in a media release.

Kuhlt said the man got out of a dark-colored Chevrolet Suburban and walked in the aisles of the VVMC parking lot on Aug. 6 at around 1:00 p.m. He broke into the victim’s vehicle and entered the hospital to use the restroom a short time later.

Kuhlt said another black man was seen getting out of the driver side of the suspect’s vehicle and walking around the parking lot aisles.

“The suspects immediately used and attempted to use her debit and credit cards in Cottonwood and Cornville,” Kuhlt said.

Cottonwood Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying these suspects. If you have any information you are being asked to contact Cottonwood PD at 928-649-397

--Information provided by Cottonwood Police Department