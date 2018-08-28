Early results show Charlie German ahead of Jackie Baker by 4 percent in Camp Verde mayoral race

CAMP VERDE – If the results as of 8:08 p.m. Tuesday are any indication, Charlie German is less than 4 percent ahead of Jackie Baker in his quest to remain as mayor of Camp Verde.

With 1,526 mayoral votes counted, German has 756 votes to Baker’s 696, with write-in candidate Alex Goetting at 74 votes.

Short of the necessary 50 percent plus one additional vote, the incumbent would run against Baker on Nov. 6.

Butner, LeBeau, Whatley lead council election

In the race for Camp Verde’s three open council seats, newcomers Joe Butner and Bill LeBeau and incumbent Robin Whatley are ahead of challengers and former council members Bruce George and Carol German.

With 952 votes, Butner has nearly one-quarter of the 3,856 total votes garnered by the five candidates. His 24.69 percent is more than 5 percent more than LeBeau and Whatley, 6 percent ahead of George and 7 percent more than former town council member Carol German.

If there is no change to the current order of finish, Butner, LeBeau and Whatley have won the election and will serve on council as of Jan. 1.

