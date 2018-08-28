Martin plans preliminary interviews to narrow field of marshal candidates

CAMP VERDE – Of the six preliminary interviews he has planned for this week, Russ Martin says that two are with Verde Valley residents.

Regardless of where Camp Verde’s next Town marshal currently lives, Martin said Monday at the monthly Coffee with a Cop that these initial interviews will all be conducted as a “digital experience” and to provide no advantage to a particular candidate.

“I’ll have a slew of questions to figure out who they are,” Martin said. “You can look at resumes and check off boxes until you’re blue in the face.”

Martin said that doing preliminary interviews via Skype means that he could add “a couple of candidates to the list.”

“I thought I’d try this. Functionally, this is a way I haven’t taken,” Martin said. “I figured I should look at the tool and see how it works. And we’re narrowing the field with this process.”

Martin also said that later this week, he plans to narrow down the list of candidates to “three or four” finalists for face-to-face interviews.

Those interviews, he said, will be on Friday, Sept. 7.

Besides interviewing the finalists that day, Martin said he plans for members of the town council to also meet with them. But that day will likely start with a public meet and greet at 8 a.m., possibly at Thanks a Latte.

“I assume I’ll be able to use this space,” Martin said. “I’ll check on that.”

Martin said he expects the meet and greet to be for an hour, with introductions and then allow the public to ask questions.

“We’ll encourage the public to do that,” Martin said. “This will be their first engagement” with who the Town selects to become the next marshal. “And it will be my first time meeting them.”

Though Martin did not give a specific time, he said that council would meet with the candidates “around lunch time.”

Since late-October, Brian Armstrong has served as the interim marshal at the Camp Verde Marshal’s Office. Armstrong was hired in June 2017 to be the department’s commander.

In June, Bloomfield, New Mexico Police Chief Randy Foster was forced to withdraw from accepting the position due to an unforeseen family medical situation.

