Two suspects in custody after posting video of abusing calf

COTTONWOOD -- Two Cottonwood men are in custody after posting a video of them abusing a calf, according to the Yavapai County Sherriff's Office.

Kyle Abrigo, 23 and Nathan Cambliss, 19 were booked this morning at the Yavapai County Jail on animal cruelty charges, according to YCSO.

According to a YCSO news release, the video shows Abrigo shaking the calf and grabbing its ears. He is also shown kicking the calf with one kick being a "downward stomp toward the calf's head."

"Abrigo pulled out a black handgun, placed it next to the calf’s head and discharged a round into the ground near the calf," the release stated.

According to YCSO Chambliss was seen swinging at the calf and slamming it on the ground.

"He held the calf in a ‘choke hold,’ pulled a firearm from his hip and pointed the firearm near the calf’s face discharging a round," the release stated. "Both suspects appeared to be laughing throughout the incident."

According to YCSO, the two men took turns videotaping each other during the abuse. The video was shared on multiple social media sites.

A family member of Abrigo summoned officers to their house and he was subsequently arrested, according to YCSO. Abrigo admitted to participating in the abuse on video to Police.

Cambliss was later located in Cottonwood, according to YCSO.

According to YCSO, both men admitted to drinking during the incident. Both have $1,000 bonds pending release.