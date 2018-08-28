VERDE VALLEY EDUCATOR OF THE WEEK: Gabe Leon

RIMROCK – It’s been 23 years since Gabe Leon began his career in maintenance at Beaver Creek School District.

To his boss, Leon is a “great example of putting forth Bobcat effort into his work every day.”

A man of “many strengths,” Leon “works to make sure the school looks the best for the students, staff, and community,” says Karin Ward, District Superintendent.

“This includes painting, mowing, trimming, and moving lots of furniture,” Ward says. “His number one focus has always been safety for everyone.”

It’s the variety of responsibilities that Leon says he most likes about his job.

“Working outside, various jobs, not the same [task] all the time, interaction with kids,” Leon says. “[I] like being around kids. Sometimes they work with me, and I enjoy teaching them different jobs.”

NOTABLE

When Beaver Creek School installed a new phone system several years ago, it was Leon who “went in to every attic in the summer and pulled all the phone wires,” Ward says.

QUOTABLE

When asked for anything on the radio system, Leon always says “I’ll be right there!”

WORK ETHIC

Says Katrina Sacco, principal at Beaver Creek School, Leon “goes above and beyond here at work!”

“He rarely misses a day of work. And everything he does with a pleasant attitude.”

DID YOU KNOW?

Leon eats no pasta, nor any green vegetables.

He also is “very capable at removing and relocating snakes when on they visit the campus,” Ward says.