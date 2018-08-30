NAZ Suns announce 2018-19 regular season schedule

PRESCOTT VALLEY – The Northern Arizona Suns announced their 2018-19 regular season schedule on Monday.

The team’s 50-game season begins Saturday, Nov. 3 at 7 p.m. against the Santa Cruz Warriors at the Prescott Valley Event Center.

The full NAZ Suns schedule can be accessed at nazsuns.com/schedule.

The Northern Arizona Suns, who will be led by new head coach Bret Burchard, will face off against the reigning NBA G League champion Austin Spurs three times, the first matchup on the road on Nov. 9. Their lone home game against the Spurs will be Dec. 4.

A record 27 teams will be in the NBA G League this season, an increase of one from last season. The Suns will host the league’s newest addition, the Capital City Go-Go, exclusive affiliate of the Washington Wizards, on Dec. 11. The Suns will also play the Wisconsin Herd (Jan. 9) for the first time in team history.

Burchard and the Suns will face off against Northern Arizona’s inaugural head coach Ty Ellis, the new head coach of the freshly rebranded Stockton Kings, four times this year. Ellis led the Suns in 2016-17 and was called up to the Phoenix Suns to become an assistant coach in 2017-18. Burchard was an assistant coach under Ellis in 2016-17 and worked with him at Phoenix as a player development assistant last year. The Suns and Kings will first face off in Stockton on Nov. 23. Ellis’ return to Prescott Valley will be Dec. 8 and Jan. 29.

NAZ’s longest homestand will be at the end of the year, as six different opponents will make their way to the Prescott Valley Event Center from March 10-23. The Suns play nine games in March, seven of which are at home. The Suns’ longest road trip of the year will be four games, beginning Jan. 9 in Wisconsin, ending Jan. 15 in Canton. The NBA G League Showcase schedule will be announced at a later date.

The 2018-19 regular season ends on Saturday, March 23, for all teams. That Saturday, the Suns will close their third regular season at home against the South Bay Lakers.

The Suns will have eight back-to-back sets in 2018-19, three more than they had last year, despite the league average falling from 7.0 to 6.6 per team year-over-year. Northern Arizona will be on the road both games for six of the back-to-back sets, and at home for both games for two of them. The Suns will play 13 home games on the weekend and 11 home games on a weekday, with 10 of those falling on Tuesday.

Season tickets for the Northern Arizona Suns are on sale for as low as $9 per game. Benefits include exclusive team events, discounts on team gear, playoff priority and free Phoenix Suns tickets. Visit nazsuns.com/memberships or call 928-772-SUNS for more information on the 24-game package at the Prescott Valley Event Center

‑ NAZ Suns