Obituary: June Vivian Dean 1929-2018

In Loving Memory: June Vivian (Benedict) Dean went home to the Lord on August 23, 2018, after 89 good and faithful years.



She was born on June 27, 1929 in Oshkosh, WI to George & Isabel and raised in Butte des Morts, WI.



At 19, she visited AZ and met Roy Dean, the love of her life. They married on July 15, 1949 and made their home in Buckeye, Arizona. Roy & June had 4 children Siouxan, Roy Jr., Todd & Terry Dean and built a legacy together.



June loved the Lord and her family with all her heart, and her life was a testament to it. She worked alongside Roy, moving houses across AZ in their family Arid State Housemoving business for over 60 years.



Over time the family business grew with their two sons, to Dean Farms & Verde Hay Market(Cottonwood). June was the chief financial officer, secretary, accountant and glue that held the family and businesses together.



June invested in her community over her lifetime. Active in the Buckeye Women’s Club , serving as president for 2 terms & travelling to Washington DC. She served on the Buckeye Museum Board for 16 years and one of the original creators of the Buckeye Pioneer Days.



She had fun participating in the Buckeye Melodrama and building many 1st place parade floats. She attended Palo Verde Baptist Church and later First Southern Baptist Church of Buckeye, taking every grandchild that would come with her.







June spent the 1980’s-2000’s with Roy in Cottonwood, AZ. She made many memories with her children and grandchildren at their home and made many friends in the community. Roy & June operated the Verde Hay Market Monday - Saturday for over 20 years.





June’s legacy continues in her children Siouxan Dean, Roy (Mandy) Dean Jr., Todd (Lupe) Dean, Terry Dean (preceded), 10 grandchildren, 20 Great Grandchildren (+2 on the way) & 5 Great Great Grandchildren.





She passed away peacefully at her & Roy’s (who preceded her) original homeplace in Liberty, Arizona on August 23, 2018. She will be deeply missed.



Funeral Services were held at First Southern Baptist Church, Buckeye, AZ Thursday, August 30, 2018 @ 10AM.





Information provided by survivors.