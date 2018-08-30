Obituary: Paula Judith Contreras 1975-2018

Paula Judith Contreras went home to be with our Lord on Aug. 25, 2018. She was born Oct. 4, 1975, with a developmental disability and heart condition.
Doctors gave her only five years to live.
Throughout her life, she blessed us with pure enjoyment. She lived her younger years in California. There, she attended the ARC and kept busy learning, working and participating in walk-a-thons.
Her motto was “I can do all things,” and that she did! Later, Paula enjoyed life living in Cottonwood, Arizona, where she also attended the ARC. Entertaining to say the least, she made friends everywhere she went.
If music was playing or there was a performance to be had, she was right there singing and dancing. Because of her spunk and high spiritedness, she lived just short of her 43rd birthday. We will miss her greatly but take great peace in knowing she’s up there in Heaven with all her loved ones.
Visitation will be held Friday, Aug. 31, 2018, from 4-6 p.m., at Westcott Funeral Home, 1013 E. Mingus Ave., in Cottonwood, with a Rosary at 6 p.m. Mass will be held on Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018, at 10 a.m., at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Cottonwood.
Burial will follow in All Souls Cemetery.
An online guestbook is available to sign at www.westcottfuneralhome.com
Information provided by survivors.
