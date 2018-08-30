Obituary: Sharon L. Canalia

Sharon L. Canalia, of Cornville, Arizona, Aug. 26, 2018, Letting Go, The Angels gathered near your bed, so very close to you. For they knew the pain and suffering that you were going through. I thought about so many things, as I held tightly to your hand.

Oh, How I wished that you were strong and happy once again. But your eyes were looking homeward, to that place beyond the sky. Where Jesus held his outstretched arms. It was time to say goodbye. I struggled with my selfish thoughts. For I wanted you to stay. So we could walk and talk again, like we did just yesterday. But Jesus knew the answer, and I knew he loved you so. So I gave to you life’s greatest gift, the gift of letting go. Now my heart will carry Memories of the love you gave to us until we meet again in heaven, where here the best is yet to be.





Sharon is survived by her husband, Don Canalia of 28 years; four children, Karen Reny and her husband, Geoff, Mike Furkin and his wife, Sandy, Jeff Furkin and his wife, Tammy, Cyndi Severeid and her husband, John; 14 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.







She is also preceded in death by her son, Donnie L. Furkin.





Information provided by survivors.