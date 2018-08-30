WATCH: Arizona Memorial Service for Sen. John McCain

Watch the John McCain Memorial Service held at North Phoenix Baptist Church on Thursday, August 30, 2018.

Senator McCain’s family and friends, along with state, local and tribal officials, and business and civic leaders from across Arizona were invited to attend the service. In addition, about 1,000 seats were made available to the public.

When the motorcade arrived at North Phoenix Baptist Church, the Arizona National Guard Casket Team retrieved Senator McCain and proceeded to the front of the church where the casket was placed.

The program proceeded as follows:

Prelude

Processional

Welcome and Invocation by Senior Pastor Dr. Noe Garcia

Hymn, “Amazing Grace,” performed by the Brophy Student Ensemble

Reading, Ecclesiastes 3:1-2, read by Bridget McCain

Tribute by Grant Woods

Tribute by Tommy Espinoza

Hymn, performed by Jonah LittleSunday, Navajo flutist

Tribute by Larry Fitzgerald, Jr.

Tribute by Vice President Joe Biden

Reading, 2 Timothy 4:6-8 by Andrew McCain

Song, “Arizona,” performed by the Brophy Student Ensemble

Message by Father Edward Reese

Hymn, “Going Home,” performed by Jay Smith of Arizona Fire Service Pipes and Drum on bagpipe

Benediction and Dismissal by Senior Pastor Dr. Noe Garcia

Recessional, “My Way,” original music by Frank Sinatra

For more information visit johnmccain.com