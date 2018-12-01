Four Camp Verde girls soccer players earn All-Central honors

Seven Camp Verde High girls soccer players received Central Region recognition.
Junior defender Tanna Decker, senior forward Tyra Smith, senior Brina Church and senior midfielder Eliana Paniagua were named second team All-Central Region.
Also, junior midfielder/forward Jocelyn Fitzgerald, senior defender Emily Orellana and senior Guadalupe Orta were honorable mention.
Michael Blair and Keith Hovis of Northland Prep won Region Coach of the Year, Kacey Matthews from Chino Valley won Region Defensive Player Of The Year, NPA’s Ellie Karren won Region Offensive Player Of The Year and Lauren Foster from Chino Valley was Region Player of the Year.
Comments
Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.