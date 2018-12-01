Obituary: Pearl Lansing 1936-2018

Pearl J. Lansing, 82, of Camp Verde and Cottonwood, Arizona, passed away on Oct. 17, 2018. She was born on Feb. 22, 1936, in Yelm, Washington, to Elmo Murray Brown and Rita Mary Brown. Pearl was born and lived her life loving God, family and country. She served selflessly and with great compassion. Pearl attended Yelm schools and received her high school diploma. After her military service she attended Northern Arizona University and Nova University, through which she earned her Bachelor’s, Master’s and Doctoral Degrees. Pearl served her country in the Navy during the Korean conflict, working as a corpsman at the San Diego Naval Hospital. Pearl began her civilian career as a teacher of home economics, then shifted to special education and technology. She was also a coach and Girl Scout leader. Later in her career she was made assistant superintendent of Camp Verde High School and was honored by being selected to speak at the first International Women’s Conference in Beijing, China.

She was a long-time board member of Rainbow Acres and active in the Delta Kappa Gamma educators sorority.



In her personal life, Pearl was a member of the Catholic faith. She was in choir, taught catechism and was a eucharistic minister. At home, Pearl was a master seamstress and doll sculptor/maker.

She loved gardening, traveling the world, bridge playing, reading, cooking, baking and mentoring young women in running a household and seeking professional lives.

Her favorite role was being a grandmother. Pearl was preceded in death by her husband, Louis Paul Lansing; parents, Elmo and Rita; and sister, Patricia. She is survived by sons, Leland “Lee” Lansing and Kevin Lansing; daughters, Lenore Webber, Teresa “Terrie” Ehman and Mary Usry; brothers, Leland “Bucky,” Loren, Melvin, Willie and Joseph; sisters, Opal, Arlene, Dixie and Mona; sister-in-law, Mary Patricia Lansing; five grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. Services were held at Westcott Funeral Home and Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Cottonwood. Please donate in Pearl’s name to your favorite charity or to Rainbow Acres, P.O. Box 1326, Camp Verde, AZ 86326.

Please send correspondence to: Lenore Webber, P.O. Box 1622, Page, AZ 86040. The family would love to receive special memories or stories to compile into a book. She impacted so many lives. An online guestbook is available to sign at www.westcottfuneralhome.com



Information provided by survivors.