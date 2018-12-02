The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present a special premiere event of the award-winning new film “Arrangiarsi: Pizza and the Art of Living” on Thursday, Dec. 6. There will be two screenings of the film at 4 and 7 p.m. at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre.

This special premiere of “Arrangiarsi” is part of a world tour and will feature filmmaker Matteo Troncone who will be in Sedona to present the film and host Q&A discussions after both screenings.

Setting out to uncover the secret of Neopolitan pizza making, Troncone ended up eight years later with a documentary that captures Naples’ indomitable spirit.

Writer, director, cinematographer, editor, and star Troncone begins this fascinating and philosophical first-person travelogue with no job, no relationship, and no home.

While living in his VW van on the streets of San Francisco, he decides there is only one thing to do: trace his roots to Naples and learn the secret of Neapolitan pizza.

Once there, he discovers the art of “arrangiarsi”, the process of arranging yourself to make something from nothing. We meet a colorful crew of characters, from street artists to pizza makers, who find a way to live and love in the most joyful ways, regardless of circumstance.

This delightful film combines a healthy smattering of foodie passion, little-known Italian history, and quirky Neapolitans to tell the tale of one man’s journey to find himself ... and the greatest pizza on earth.

“Funny, inspiring … and delicious!” raves Italian Cinema Magazine.

Join us for this special world tour premiere of “Arrangiarsi” and meet filmmaker Matteo Troncone who will be here to host the film and Q&A discussions.

“Arrangiarsi: Pizza and the Art of Living” will show at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre on Thursday, Dec. 6 at 4 and 7 p.m. Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.