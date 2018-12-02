The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Northern Arizona premiere of the new British comedy — just in time for the holidays — “Swimming With Men” Dec. 7-12 at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre.

His job is a drag, his wife may be cheating on him, and he’s not getting any younger. Accountant Eric (Rob Brydon) is simply treading water when he discovers a newfound sense of purpose thanks to an unexpected source: a group of similarly stuck-in-a-rut guys who have found camaraderie and self-worth through synchronized swimming.

Sure, they may be a bit paunchy, but they’re determined to prove they have what it takes to be a whirling, twirling, scissor-kicking aquatic dream team. And they’ve set their sights on the ultimate prize: the world championship.

With two weeks to go until the championship, the squad’s routines are disastrous. They need to find something that represents them, in all of their chaotic glory, and so jettison Rule Three of Swim Club (“Your private life is left at the door.”) in order to learn about each other’s private lives — their individual foibles, plights and strengths, and the qualities that bind them.

The team arrives in Milan with their chaotic lives still muddying the waters but ready to take on the USA, Japan, Italy, the Czech Republic, Italy and Sweden. Will they float or swim?

Showcasing the sharp wit of “The Trip” series’ Rob Brydon, “Swimming With Men” is a big-hearted, delightfully offbeat ode to answering your calling, no matter where you are in life.

“Swimming With Men” will be shown at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre Dec. 7-12. Showtimes will be 4 p.m. on Friday and Monday, Dec. 7 and 10; and 7 p.m. on Sunday and Wednesday, Dec. 9 and 12.

Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.