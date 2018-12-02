Tapas and Cava in Barcelona

There is something about the flavors of the Mediterranean that brings out the foodie in me and Barcelona, Spain was no exception.

Spain is known for its “tapas” style of eating, which is small savory Spanish dishes. What a great way to get a taste of everything Barcelona.

Located on the Mediterranean Sea, the fruits of the ocean are plentiful. Broiled Red Shrimp, Steamed Cockles and Salt Encrusted Sea Bass to name a few. The land provides a bountiful feast also.

Spain is known for its Iberian Ham and it does not disappoint. But by far, the most delicious offering I tasted in Barcelona was the tomato bread. It consists of a slice of toasted crusty bread served with garlic cloves, halved tomatoes, Spanish olive oil and sea salt.

One simply cuts the garlic clove in half and rubs it on the bread. Next step is taking the tomato half and rubbing its wonderful fruit on top the garlic infused bread.

Drizzle with olive oil and sprinkle sea salt over the top. Biting into this bread slice infused with all the beautiful produce and flavors of Spain is a slice of heaven.

Grab a glass of Spanish Cava paired with fresh pear slices and life just doesn’t get better.

The Dunnery thanks our neighbor, Debra, for her enthusiastic and descriptive review.

We can imagine the taste of that tomato bread as we sup on the last in-house-ripened fruits from our garden.

Bites and Sips:

Everyone knows Jeff’s penchant for Mexican food. We could not wait for Tortas del Fuego restaurant to open in the Sedona Vista Village (early December) so we visited two other establishments. El Patio, 1955 E. Cornville Road, just west of I-17 at the McGuireville exit was a nice stop after visiting Alcantera Winery.

We each had a standard Margarita. Jeff selected Enchiladas Verdes and Suzie, Chile Verde. Popular with the locals, portions were generous and service friendly and efficient. Closed Mondays, call 928-592-0340. Our next Mexican “fix” was at the newest occupant of the restaurant facing SR89A in the Bashas' Plaza. Fiesta Mexicana touts itself as a “Family Restaurant with Authentic Mexican Food."



Though there are several other locations in Arizona, Colorado and New Mexico, Sedona’s location (928-282-1631) did not feel like a chain or franchise. A friend had told us the Margarita’s cost more than the meal. We ordered the standard and it was twice the size of standard elsewhere and made with a higher quality of tequila.

Suzie was excited to order and later extol the virtues of Campenchana, a seafood soup with shrimp, octopus, scallops, tomato, cilantro, avocado and onions. Jeff selected a Fiesta Combo with Cheese stuffed Chile Relleno and Tamale. Muy Bueno!



Holiday Greetings to all, Jeff and Suzie at the Dunnery.