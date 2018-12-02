VOCA plans busy holiday season

VOCA continues to actively encourage our membership and community to utilize our facilities for various events. November has been an active month, and December will continue with the celebration of the holidays.

What happened in November?

Nov. 2 was VOCA’s shred your documents day. It was well utilized during the two hours of shredding and VOCA members expressed their gratitude to the board for having two shredding days this year.

Our community center was used as a polling location on Nov. 6 election day.

On Nov. 9, Lowell Observatory conducted an event, sponsored by the “Verde Valley Friends of Lowell Observatory.” This was their first fundraiser. Fifty people attended. Four professional telescopes were installed in the VOCA Park, and attendees were able to view the planets and constellations. Guest speaker, Dr. Will Grundy, of the Lowell Observatory lectured on NASA’s New Horizons mission to Pluto/Kuiper Belt, and onto Ultima Thule.

Another Pancake Breakfast was hosted on Nov 10. It was attended by 35 members. A delicious meal of pancakes, scrambled eggs, sausage, OJ, iced tea & coffee was served, all for $7.

It seems newcomers to the area love the idea of meeting people through this event.

Food seems to be a good way of bringing people together.

Seventy people attended a meeting held on Nov. 13 by Yavapai County Supervisor Randy Garrison, who reviewed hotel signage in VOC.

The Finance Committee finalized the budget for 2019 and held a public hearing on Nov. 14. Unfortunately, this was not well attended with only one member of the VOCA community present.

The budget will be presented to the Board at their regular meeting on Nov. 28. Preparing a budget for an HOA and Golf Course of our size is no easy task, and acknowledgement for a job well done goes to the General Management Team (Heather Risk/Robert Walton -- OCC, Deb Brewer -- VOCA HOA), Jim Kautz -- Board Treasurer for his exhaustive hours of work, and to the members of the Finance Committee for the many meetings held to accomplish this task.

What’s coming up in December?

Spirit of Giving: We have collection stations for the Gratitude Tree, Toys for Tots, and Verde Valley Caregivers. Your generosity will bring joy and keep the spirit of Santa Claus alive during this holiday season. Please consider participating with your contribution.

There will be a VOCA Family Day, free movie (“Elf”) and refreshments event on Thursday, Dec 27, at 3:30 p.m. To make reservations, please contact 928-284-1820. Kids must be accompanied by at least one adult.

VOCA will host a New Year’s Eve party on Monday, Dec 31, 8 p.m. to midnight+. The cost is $25 per person which includes three champagne toasts, appetizers, and cash bar. DJ, Jeanie Carroll, will play music of all types, and takes requests. Don’t forget to bring your dancing shoes.

On behalf of VOCA, please stay safe and have a happy holiday season.