Contest winners for Cottonwood Christmas Parade and Chocolate Walk

Cottonwood Christmas Parade awards
Judges Award: Arizona Smile Designers
Theme: Cottonwood-Oak Creek School Transportation Department
Commercial: Santa with Bedrock Landscape
Small Group: Verde Valley Habitat for Humanity
Large Group: Yavapai College
Best Community Spirit: Cottonwood Public Library
Chocolate Walk best chocolate winners:
1st place - 3 Kings Kasbar - Michael Galiaotato
2nd place - Nics (Ed, Paula and Ricardo)
3rd place - Bocce (Steve)
Best decorated store:
1st - Old Town Red Rooster Cafe
2nd - Pawz on Main
3rd - Ranbow Dreams
Comments
Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.