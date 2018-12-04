Camp Verde council could name sports complex road

CAMP VERDE – The entrance road to the Town of Camp Verde’s wastewater treatment plant will also be the entrance to the new Camp Verde Sports Complex.

In March, the Camp Verde Town Council directed Town employees to solicit possible names for the yet-unnamed access road.

Wednesday, council could select the name of that road from a list of names provided by students from Camp Verde Elementary School. The list includes the names Verde Sports Way, Jump Street Road, Sport Verde Road, Cowboy Way, Champion Way and Yo’Momma Road.

According to council’s Dec. 5 agenda, Town Staff will recommend that council approve Champion Way as the new name of the road that would extend from SR 260 into and through the sports complex to S. McCracken Lane.

Also on Wednesday’s agenda:

-Council could approve a Memorandum of Understanding with the Camp Verde Arena Association – CVAA – that would provide $80,000 for predevelopment activities at an arena that would be constructed northeast of the Camp Verde Sports Complex.

According to the agenda, Town Staff will recommend that council approve the Memorandum.

-Council could approve a job description update for the Economic Development director.

-Council could also approve the addition of the Economic Development projects manager position to the salary plan and job descriptions.

At 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, the Camp Verde Town Council will meet in council chambers, located at 473 S. Main St., Suite 106.

A copy of the agenda is available at the Town’s website, located at http://www.campverde.az.gov/government/town-clerk/agendas-minutes-actions/2018-town-council.

This meeting is open to the public.

