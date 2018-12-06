Obituary: Marvin Ray Boswell 1948 - 2018

Marvin Ray Boswell passed away unexpectedly on Nov. 29, 2018. Marvin was born on Aug. 5, 1948, in Flagstaff, Arizona, to Beatrice Rae and John Blueford Boswell.

Marvin graduated from Flagstaff High School in 1966. From there, he worked in construction as an operator engineer for over 40 years. An avid sportsman, Marvin had a passion for hunting and fishing.



Marvin is survived by his son, Tyler Ray Boswell; niece, Amy Wagner; nephew, Randy Bryant; and grandson, Zane Boswell.

A memorial service will be announced at a later date.



