Obituary: Mary Lou Sharp 1927 - 2018

Mary Lou Sharp, 91, of Cottonwood, Arizona, passed away on Dec. 3, 2018. She was born on April 29, 1927, in Taylorville, Illinois, to Minor Schoolcraft Riggins and Bertha Ada Moutrey.



Mary was a housewife. She was also a missionary president and children church director. She belonged to Verde Valley Church of the Nazarene. She enjoyed reading, cooking and being a Sunday school teacher.



Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Edward A. Sharp; daughter, Jennifer I. Jones; and son, Donald W. Sharp.

She is survived by son, Edward Arthur Sharp Jr.; daughters, Gloria, Mary Ann, Nancy and Judy Kay; 18 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren and six great-great-grandchildren.



Services will be held at the Verde Valley Church of the Nazarene, 1710 S. Highway 260 in Cottonwood on Saturday, Dec. 8, 2018. Visitation will begin at 11 a.m., with the service to follow at 1 p.m. She will be laid to rest next to her husband, Edward, in the National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona in Phoenix. An online guestbook is available to sign at www.westcottfuneralhome.com



