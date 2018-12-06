Undefeated Camp Verde boys hoops tops Chino Valley

Camp Verde High boys basketball rallied to beat Chino Valley at home and maintain their perfect start.

The Cowboys (4-0) beat the Cougars 62-43 on Wednesday night, despite a cold second quarter where they only scored two points.

“It was ugly, it was an ugly one, very physical, we didn’t shot it well at all,” CV head coach Daniel Wall said. “I thought we weren’t being extremely patient, just kinda flowing and not thinking a whole lot. We came in at half time, talked about a few things and the boys worked hard on defense.”

After trailing 25-19 at the half, the Cowboys outscored Chino Valley 21-13 in the third quarter to regain the lead and hold on for the win.

“We got some stops that allowed us to get out in transition, we got one or two nice easy buckets, that’s where we like to play, we love to play in transition and so that got the confidence going a little bit and we hit a few shots the kids continued to play hard, so big momentum shifter for us,” Wall said.

Senior shooting guard/point guard Ismael Hogan led the way with 23 points, shooting 6-for-7 from beyond the arc. Despite being slowed by injury, junior shooting guard Jason Collier had 13 points.

Camp Verde had 10 steals and 15 assists.

The win is the Cowboys’ fourth straight to open the season, they also beat Mayer 78-41, Payson 85-64 and Anthem Prep 60-29.

“Really good start so far, I told the boys, the two biggest things we’ve been talking about this last week or so was staying hungry and staying humble, being excited about where we’re at but not content and continuing to take care of some of these details and push forward, to continue to be successful,” Wall said. “I love these kids, they’re playing their tails off and they sure put in a lot of work outside the season to get themselves prepared for the year and obviously that’s paying off early. I mean their hard work is what’s propelling us forward.”

Still, Wall said it was nice to play a close game.

“Us being able to play in a close game is great and we saw [Wednesday] night, we need to get back in practice and figure out how to finish games down the stretch a little bit but to be in that environment is gonna be great for our group as we keep growing this year,” Wall said.

The Cowboys return to action when host 3A Wickenburg at 7 p.m. on Friday night.