Chabad hosts menorah lighting, festival of lights at Tlaquepaque

Chabad of Sedona hosted a menorah lighting event to commemorate the first night of Hanukkah Sunday at the Tlaquepaque in Sedona. Friday marks the sixth night. Chabad Rabbi Mendel Kessler recites the three Hanukkah blessings before lighting a giant menorah at Patio Del Norte. VVN/Kelcie Grega

By Kelcie Grega

  • Originally Published: December 7, 2018 3:39 p.m.

    • SEDONA -- Chabad of Sedona hosted a menorah lighting event to commemorate the first night of Hanukkah Sunday at the Tlaquepaque in Sedona.

    Judah Maccabee (took photos with children and handed out Hanukkah gelt (chocolate money) Sunday at the Tlaquepaque. VVN/Kelcie Grega

    Attendees had the chance to enjoy Klezmer music, latkes and jelly donuts as they celebrated the first night of the festival of lights.

    The celebration commemorates the rededication of the Second Temple in Jerusalem and reclamation of Jewish identity. It is based on Maccabees I and II, books contained in a collection of writings knowns as Apocrypha.

    The word “Hanukkah” means rededication.

    The Last night of Hanukkah is Monday, Dec. 10.

