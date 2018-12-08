100 bicycles for children in need

COTTONWOOD – Christmas is a time for giving and receiving.

For Ken Wood, it’s an opportunity to gift out 100 bicycles to children in need.

Wood, owner of A-1 Supreme Moving in Cottonwood, is encouraging youngsters ages 2-18 who don’t have a bicycle to write him at Santa’s Bicycle Workshop.

He’s also encouraging folks to donate new or like-new bicycles to the cause, or donate money for the purchase of bicycles.

“There are so many children in need of bicycles,” Candi Yatsinko stated in an email to Verde Valley Newspapers. “When times are tough, the tough step up.”

Yatsinko and with her husband Vinnie Yatsinko own Vinnie’s Pizza in Cottonwood. The Yatsinkos, as well as retired police officer Jim Iacovacci are working with Wood to realize the goal of 100 bicycles in this inaugural Christmas Bicycle Cheer event.

The group is looking for boys and girls bicycles from 12 inches to 24 inches, which can be dropped off at Vinnie’s Pizza, located at 516 E. SR 89A in Cottonwood. Deadline to drop off bicycles is Dec. 22.

Or call Wood at 928-963-1564 or Vinnie at 928-301-4693 for pickup or for more information.

Wood’s plan is to distribute the bicycles on Christmas Eve and on Christmas Day, all 100 of them “until whoever needs a bicycle gets one,” he stated.

Children or young adults writing letters to Santa’s Bicycle Workshop c/o Ken Wood, 314 N. Palo Verde St., Cottonwood 86326.

Letters can also be dropped off at Vinnie’s Pizza or to Candy Yatsinko at OneAZ Credit Union

Letters should include the child’s name and age, approximate height, whether a boy or a girl, and phone number and address for delivery.

