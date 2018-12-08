Cottonwood considers ordinance to prohibit business sign banners

COTTONWOOD -- Tuesday, Cottonwood City Council reviewed an ordinance that would prohibit both temporary and permanent sign banners.

This is in response to what staff said is “excessive” flag banners that have “proliferated” the city.

“An increase in such signs that have been poorly maintained has had a negative visual impact on the community and has generated numerous complaints,” according to staff documents. “Some businesses have many of these signs scattered across the front of their properties.”

Nov. 19, Cottonwood Planning & Zoning unanimously recommended approval to the amendment.



The ordinance applies to banners used as signs, not decorative banners, according to staff.

Council took no action on this item.