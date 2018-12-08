CV girls hoops downs Wickenburg to win second straight

Camp Verde High girls basketball won their second straight game by 15 points or more on Friday night, dispatching Wickenburg.

The Cowboys (4-1) beat the Wranglers 45-28 at home.

“We as a team got together and decided we’d come up with some team goals and one of them was to work together,” CV head coach Mark Showers said. “Another one was positive attitude, another one was enthusiasm, then play with grit and I think that the girls really went a long way [Friday] night in supporting those team goals. They did a great job on defense, they were controlled on defense, they were aggressive on defense and they were able to keep Wickenburg out of the key for the most part, so I thought [Friday] night probably the most important thing that we accomplished is that our defense improved.”

The Cowboys held Wickenburg to eight points in the first quarter, five in the second, six in the third and 10 in the fourth.

“I think we did good, we really worked as a team [Friday],” CV junior point guard Tanna Decker said.

On Wednesday night at home they beat Chino Valley by a similar score, 44-29.

The back-to-back wins came with out three starters: senior shooting hard Hope Ontiveros and juniors Amanda Lozanilla, a point guard, and Jacy Finley, a center.

Photo Gallery Camp Verde Basketball Wickenburg 120718 Camp Verde girls and boys basketball hosted Wickenburg on Dec. 7. VVN/James Kelley

Lozanilla is out for the season after she dislocated her patella. They aren’t sure when they will get Ontiveros and Finley but they hope in the next week or two.

“Those are three starters,” Showers said. “Three starters are out of the line up right now, it makes it difficult but the kids, that have kinda been playing a reserve role up to that point, they’ve been doing a nice job, they’ve stepped up, they’ve worked hard and they put us in a position to be competitive.”

Still, the Cowboys have won four out of five games so far this year and their one loss was in overtime.

“It’s been rough with the three starters out but I think that we still have a lot of potential together,” Decker said. “It’s kinda rough because that’s where we used, we’re used to them being in but it’s giving the other people a chance to step up, so I think it’s good for us.”

The Cowboys opened with a 62-19 win at Mayer, then beat Payson by five. On Nov. 29 they suffered their first loss of the season, 44-42 in over time at Anthem Prep.

“It was a difficult start because we started in the hole with some of our regular players not being able to play and so it’s been one of those early season starts of trying to find ourselves and we’ve getting there, we’re getting there I think [Friday] night was a good step in that direction,” Showers said.

Sophomore shooting guard Maya Hedges is one of the players to step up in her teammates’ absences.

“She’s come along, she’s come along, she’s really worked on her defense, so she’s not causing any trouble,” Showers said. “Her defense has improved, she’s rebounding really well right now. There’s a couple of fundamental things that we need to work on but she’s a sophomore, so we’re making progress.”

Freshman guard Shelly Warfield has also impressed.

“Shelly’s been better [Friday] night she had a great game,” Showers said. “She was aggressive, she took care of the basketball, she was able to find the open man, so she really was a good compliment to Tanna [Friday] night.”

Camp Verde’s next game is Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. at home against Phoenix North Pointe Prep. Then the Cowboys travel to Round Valley for the Round Valley Roundball Shootout on Thursday and Friday and maybe Saturday.

If they win on Friday then they play on Saturday.

“They’re good, good schools,” Showers said. “Good rez schools, good private and charter schools there, it’s a very challenging tournament.”