Jerome to fill vacant boards

JEROME -- Jerome Town Council may fill vacancies on some of the town’s boards during next Tuesday’s regular meeting.

There are currently vacancies on Planning & Zoning, Design Review Board and Board of Adjustments. Mike Parry, Jessamyn Ludwig and Natalie Barlow have all submitted applications.

The vacancy on the Design Review Board was left by Jane Moore, who was recently appointed to fill the town’s empty council seat.

Council will also look at a conditional use permit for the second floor of the Central Hotel. The permit, submitted by Lee Christensen, is for mixed-residential and commercial use.

Also on Tuesday’s agenda, Council Member Jack Dillenberg will talk about plans for a health facility on the third floor of the Jerome Civic Center.

Jerome Town Council will have its next meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 11, at 7 p.m., at the Jerome Civic Center at 600 Clark St., Jerome. Agendas and minutes are posted on the town’s website at www.jerome.az.gov.