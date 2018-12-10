Cornville’s Grasshopper Grill presents The Raven Sisters

The Grasshopper Grill, at the corner of Page Springs and Cornville Roads, this week features live entertainment Thursday through Saturday. Starting at 5:30 p.m., the region’s most popular and talented singers, songwriters, instrumentalists and bands cycle through this locals’ favorite Cornville restaurant and bar.

Thursday, Dec. 13, The Raven Sisters make a return appearance in the Grasshopper lounge. These real sisters, Jo on guitar and Nora on the cajon drum, roll out an eclectic mix of standards, rock, country, R&B, and even dig into the swampy sounds of the Delta Blues. Dressed and rehearsed to a tee, The Raven Sisters hang their hats on innovative arrangements, audience appeal, a tight show, and well-honed vocal harmonies. With The Raven Sisters, let this Thursday be your new Friday.

Friday, December 14th, its PK Gregory bringing his 21st century version of the one-man band to the Grasshopper lounge. PK rolls out an amazingly rich performance featuring clean country-blues finger style guitar, soulful harmonica, excellent vocals, and tasty live acoustic percussion backing on the Farmer Foot Drums. Notable is you will hear no cover tunes. All his material is original. The result is one of the most entertaining performances to be seen and heard anywhere in the Verde Valley.

Saturday, Dec. 15, get ready for the country with be Skip Garrett and Friends. This trio serves up the best in country music, performed with the greatest respect for the original sounds and artists.

Skip is a Verde Valley mainstay in the music scene. Often in the same song he will alternate between the steel guitar and the Fender in his lap. His rolodex of musicians is deep in talent, so whoever joins him, the result is pure country done right.



The Grasshopper Grill is open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily, located at 1160 S. Page Springs Road, Cornville. (928- 649-9211).