Danny Rhodes Memorial Blues Summit pays tribute to one of Verde Valley’s most-revered musicians

Join Cottonwood Main Stage for a night of remembrance and music Dec. 26 for the 6th annual Danny Rhodes Memorial Blues Summit. The event will start at 6 p.m.

Rhodes -- guitarist, singer and songwriter-- became a fixture in the Northern Arizona music scene from 1996-2007, as well as touring the United States and taking his music to all corners of the country. Danny is remembered for giving energetic live shows, showcasing his virtuostic guitar playing, soulful voice, and his unique songwriting style, taking his inspiration from the blues, funk, New Orleans jazz, funk & blues, and 60’s-era rock music.

Danny played in all 50 states, including Canada, Japan, and Europe. He has also performed on Austin City Limits, the Grand Ole Opry, HBO and the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival.



In the late 70’s, Danny spent two years in Austin, Texas, and shared bills with Stevie Ray Vaughn and the Neville Brothers.



Later moving to Nashville, he had the opportunity to perform with Dicky Betts, Brenda Lee, Mel McDaniel, Eddie Rabbitt, Charlie Rich, Gregg Allman, Rodney Crowell, Gatemouth Brown and Dash Crofts, among others. He was a staff writer for Warner/Chappell (Warner Bros. publishing company). He wrote songs for several artists, including Etta James. His song, “Get Funky,” was the first single from Etta’s ‘Stickin’ to My Guns’ album released on Island Records.

In 1996, Danny moved to Arizona and formed Danny Rhodes and the Messengers. The band won the 1999 Arizona Battle of the Bands, went on to open for the Neville Brothers, the Radiators, Tab Benoit, and Sonny Landreth. and released 2 albums, ‘Home Cookin’’ in 1997, and ‘Welcome To The Night’ in 2002. In 2006, Danny released his first solo album, ‘Cairo To Cottonwood.’

For several years, Danny hosted a blues show at Cliff Castle Casino and has performed with many of the biggest names in Arizona blues, including Big Pete Pearson, Long John Hunter, Bob Blasi, JD Simo, Chuck Hall, Tommy Dukes, Maxine Johnson, Chico Chism, Chris Hiatt, and Hans Olson.

In 2006, Danny was inducted in the Arizona Blues Hall of Fame.

Sadly, Rhodes passed away on May 23, 2008. Later that year, Danny’s 4th and final album was released, a self-titled double album, compiled of unreleased tracks recorded from 1995-2007, demo’s, and live tracks.

His son, Gabriel, has been hosting the event since 2012. This year marks the 6th year of the Danny Rhodes Memorial Blues Summit. The Blues Summit is a free event and is open to the public.