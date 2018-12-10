Join Meadowlark for an intimate evening of holiday and Celtic-inspired music celebrating the Winter Solstice in their “Spirit of the Season” concert at Mary D. Fisher Theatre, Wednesday, Dec. 19, 7 p.m.

With a magical blend of harp-like fingerstyle guitar and effervescent flutes and Irish whistles, guitarist Rick Cyge and flutist Lynn Trombetta will perform a heartwarming selection of traditional holiday favorites, originals and contemporary Celtic melodies.



This intriguing husband-and-wife duo have performed with some of the most notable contemporary musicians, opening for concerts with both Acoustic Alchemy and pianist David Lanz at the Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts, and have performed in concerts with pianist Robin Spielberg, guitarist Eric Tingstad and harp-guitarist Joan Doan.

Featured in concerts and festivals from Tucson to Seattle including the Sedona Arts Festival, Meadowlark is well known in Arizona for their performances at the Desert Botanical Garden, ASU’s Kerr Cultural Center, Theatre 4301, Chandler Center for the Arts and Del E. Webb Center for the Performing Arts. Meadowlark has released nine CDs and collaborated with dance ensembles, including Arizona’s Desert Dance Theatre.

Hear samples at www.MeadowlarkMusic.com.

Tickets are $15 in advance and $18 at the door. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177 or order online at https://sedonafilmfestival.org/.

You may also purchase tickets at the Sedona Film Festival office and Mary D. Fisher Theatre, located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona.