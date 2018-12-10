‘Sharing the light’ at Goldenstein Gallery

Goldenstein Gallery is “Sharing the Light” in December during Sedona Northern Lights, the Chamber of Commerce’s spectacular light exhibition. Visitors can watch from Dec. 13-16, one of the largest 3D mapping projects ever done on a natural canvas, with an approximately 5- to 6-minute show at the top of each hour from 6-9 p.m.



To celebrate this not-to-be-missed event, Goldenstein Gallery will host a special weekend trunk show featuring Sherab Khandro’s intentional jewelry line that kicks off Friday evening, Dec. 14. The public is invited to join them for this special event that includes a poetry reading and book signing with celebrated artist and author Adele Seronde from 5:30- 6:30 p.m. Acclaimed artist Sherab Khandro will also share one of her poems.

“It is a season of giving,” said Linda Goldenstein, “where with warm hearts we re-connect with loved ones and share holiday cheer. We are blessed to be a part of this.”

Seronde is debuting her latest book, Christmas Canticles, just in time for the season! Featuring Christmas haiku’s and hand illustrated by Seronde, Christmas Canticles celebrates the spirit of love and joy. Her 8th book, All My Loves and Deaths, won a Bronze Medal from the prestigious Reader’s Favorite Book Awards in the category of poetry. One of the hallmarks of this award is that it is granted by other authors. Past recipients have included bestselling authors Nicholas Sparks, James Patterson and Jim Carrey.

Like the artist herself, Adele’s paintings are vibrant, lush and evocative. A mentor to both artists and poets, Adele says, “I believe that art has the miraculous power of beauty which inundates and transforms both the creator and the world.”



She will be unveiling new small paintings for this event.

Sherab Khandro’s best-selling intentional jewelry line reflects her desire to support people connecting with themselves and the world around them. One of the featured items in this weekend’s show is

“Touchstones” will be available in pendant or keychain, “Touchtones” is heart-shaped and boldly inscribed with the word LOVE. This piece is infused with the intention to activate Love’s energy for the benefit of all. Cast in sterling silver or bronze, the raised dot brings the mind to this moment acting as an invitation to be present, reminding us to be open to giving and receiving Love. Also featured is the interactive piece “The Emissary;” a dragonfly inspired miniature prayer wheel that captures the aspiration of a collective vision for peace now and for future generations. As it turns, it sparkles with color and light from Swarovski crystals and the aspiration “May We Know Peace.” The entire line jewelry line will be on display.

There will also be a dazzling array of artistic jewelry by Dorit Herlinger, Dee Winklestern, Reagan Word, Mary Fisher, Todd Stallkamp and Fredda Psaltis. Other uplifting works include, exotic wood jewelry boxes, exquisite painted silk scarves, small paintings by Jourdan Dern, Patricia Griffin, Ben Wright, Marilyn Bos, Rafe Terry and Ray Tigerman, “Bibi’s Baubles” by Beatrice Welles, writing pens and corkscrew bottle-stoppers for the connoisseur by Chuck Hansen and delightful bronze or carved stone stocking stuffers by celebrated sculptors James Muir, David Phelps, Liz Wolf, Reagan Word, Sherab Khandro and Upton Ethelbah.

The public is invited to join Goldenstein Gallery and marvel at this breathtaking light display Thursday, Dec. 13 through Sunday, Dec. 16.

For more information on artists, artwork and Artists in Residence please visit GoldensteinArt.com. Sign up for their monthly E-zine, Instagram and Facebook or call 928-204-1765.

Open daily, Goldenstein Gallery’s address is 150 State Route 179 (corner of SR179 and 89A). Voted Best Gallery in Sedona 11 years running and recently named the best place to shop in Sedona by USA Today 10 Best, Goldenstein Gallery is known for its diversity of world-renowned local and regional artists in all media and styles.