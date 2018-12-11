Please join he celebration of Rumi, the 13th century Sufi master, poet and mystic guide, who lived and taught in Konya, Turkey. His awakened presence and initiatory poetry continues to powerfully open humanity’s mystical heart and awareness. Rumi called his transition from the earth his wedding with eternity. People from all traditions came to honor him on his wedding day in the 13th Century. This celebration continues globally.

The poetry for which Rumi is now globally known, spontaneously flowed through him, spilling mystical gems of gnosis, direct wisdom. Often, this occurred while he was ecstatically whirling or dancing.

Performing artists are Gabrielle Young, (poetry transmissions of Rumi, Lalla, Hafiz and others), Anthony Mazzella, (concert guitar), and visiting guest artist, Hans Christian (cello and saranghi).

Gabrielle Young, (GabrielleYoung.com), is a visionary performance and recording artist well-known for her performances of the initiatory poetry of Rumi and other spiritual masters.

Anthony Mazzella, (AnthonyMazzella.com), is an innovative guitar performer and award winning recording artist acknowledged as one of the top ten guitarists in the country. He is an established artist in the genre of instrumental world music fusing jazz, classical, flamenco, rock, medieval, middle-eastern, electric and acoustic fingerstyle.

Hans Christian is an international musician, composer and multi-instrumentalist. He is a well-known performance/recording artist of solo CD’s and partnered in RASA for concerts and recordings. Hans tours and performs internationally including, for Wisdom University, at Chartres Cathedral in France. Recently, he has been exploring deep sonics through gongs and bowls. He lives in Sturgeon Bay, WI where he has a state-of-the-art recording studio, Studio 330.

Tickets are available at Chocolatree in West Sedona or online at www.gabrielleyoung.com/calendar. Advanced tickets are $20 through December 13th and $25 at the door. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. The event will be held at the Sedona Creative Life Center at 333 Schnebly Hill Road in The Great Room.

If You Go ...

• What: Rumi’s Wedding

• When: Friday, Dec. 14, 7 pm

• Where: Sedona Creative Life Center, 333 Schnebly Hill Road

• How Much: $20 advance (at ChocolaTree or online at gabrielleyoung.com/calendar); $25 at door

• More Info: (928) 282-1277