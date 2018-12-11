The Sedona International Film Festival will partner with Unify Sedona … a rainbow alliance to bring the award-winning new stage musical “Everybody’s Talking About Jamie” to the big screen at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre.

There will be one show on Sunday, Dec. 16 at 2 p.m. followed by a community conversation.

Winner of three What’s On Stage Awards including Best New Musical and nominated for five Olivier Awards, “Everybody’s Talking About Jamie” will be broadcast from the Apollo Theatre in London’s Shaftesbury Avenue to cinemas nationwide.

Inspired by a true story, “Everybody’s Talking About Jamie” is the new award-winning five-star hit musical for today.

Jamie New is 16 and lives on a council estate in Sheffield. Jamie doesn’t quite fit in. Jamie is terrified about the future. He is going to be a sensation. Supported by his brilliant loving mum and surrounded by his friends, Jamie overcomes prejudice, beats the bullies and steps out of the darkness, into the spotlight.

John McCrea, Josie Walker, Tamsin Carroll, Shobna Gulati, Lucie Shorthouse and Phil Nichol lead a twenty-four strong company and an eight-piece band that will sweep you away on a tide of mischief, warmth and exuberance. With songs that have the wow factor by lead singer-songwriter of The Feeling, Dan Gillespie Sells, and hilarious book and lyrics with delightful punch, by writer Tom MacRae, this funny, fabulous, feel-good, musical sensation has been thrilling audiences and critics alike.

Critics have hailed the production “irresistible … a joyous, life-affirming Billy Elliot” (the Independent).

Unify Sedona … a rainbow alliance is a bridge-building organization whose mission is promoting tolerance and celebrating diversity through education and collaboration.

As part of the organization’s on-going commitment to bringing the community together by creating forums for open discussion, they will be conducting a talk back after the film. Unify Sedona … a rainbow alliance is a 501(c)(3) non-profit Organization. For more information about Unify Sedona please visit their website at www.unifysedona.org.

“Everybody’s Talking About Jamie” will be shown at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre on Sunday, Dec. 16 at 2:00 p.m. Tickets are $15, or $12.50 for Film Festival members.

Tickets are available in advance at the Sedona International Film Festival office or by calling 928-282-1177 or online at www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.

Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona.