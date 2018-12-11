Good things happening at Beaver Creek

The Mountain Bike Club is on a roll on Fridays and recently they had their first trip to the mesa.

The new cargo trailer has been purchased and being prepared for travel. Mr. Clarke and Mr. Kukulski are coordinating this project.

The local fire department visited with preschool and kindergarten students imparting upon them important information about fire safety.

The boys and girls basketball teams are off to a great start. Kids are working with coaches to learn and grow their skills.

Dr. Susann Terry-Gage and Mrs. Timmons-Rice facilitated a professional development session with the teaching staff to improve practice around the topic of differentiation.

Safeway of Sedona donated 50 food boxes for Christmas adding to the turkeys purchased from them.

Christ Lutheran Church of Sedona donates funds each year to help the Beaver Creek Food Bank purchase the holiday meats. These were distributed at the Dec. 8 food bank.

Thank you to Ori Womack for coordinating the donation this year.

Students took their NWEA district assessment. After meeting with Mrs. Wheeler, Mrs. Sacco or Mrs. Ward each student in fifth through eighth grade had an individualized goal to work toward following their personalized Prescription for Success.

The Mrs. Cindy Ramirez and Mrs. Jordan Harris held an Egyptian Feast for their fifth and sixth grade students. It was the culminating experience for their ancient Egypt unit in social studies.

Mrs. Micca Martinez organized to have various wellness speakers and activities for the week of Dec. 17 before winter break.

The Bobcat Parent Teacher Organization will be sponsoring the Scholastic Book fair Dec. 17 through Dec. 20. Money made from the book fair will be used to support classroom library sets.

Student support staff has been working hard to learn new skills to assist our teachers and students on their learning journeys.

Some of those topics include playground safety, behavior accommodations, coping skills, professional boundaries, emergency procedures, working with children who have experienced adverse childhood experiences, promoting positive affirmations, communication skills, and much more.

The Department of Administration Office of Grants and Federal Resources has approved funding for the bus! The district will be continuing to research the best bus within the next year.

Great things are happening in Beaver Creek School District.

-- From the administrative staff of the Beaver Creek School District