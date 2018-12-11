Sebra Choe named economic development projects manager for Camp Verde

CAMP VERDE – On Dec. 5, the Camp Verde Town Council approved an updated job description for Economic Development Director Steve Ayers, and the creation of a new position: economic development projects manager.

Sebra Choe, the town’s economic development specialist, will become projects manager.

The job descriptions, and for Choe the new title, “more accurately reflect what our people are doing,” Town Manager Russ Martin said.

According to Ayers, the department “includes so many things,” as growing the economy requires a “broad set of strategies.”

Strategies, according to the agenda packet, that include workforce development, business attraction, business retention, business expansion, entrepreneurship, marketing, capital creation, retail attraction, expanding opportunities for local youth, availability of health care options, recreational amenities, adequate and affordable housing stock, resource protection and infrastructure expansion, all play a significant role in economic growth.

Ayers has served as the Town’s Economic Development director since 2013. Choe has been in the Economic Development Department since 2016.