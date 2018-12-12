Beaver Creek swears in new, returning board members

RIMROCK - Beaver Creek School Board members Daniel Dubien, Betty Hart and Brandi Bateman, from left, take the oath of office from Yavapai County School Superintendent Tim Carter during the board’s Monday meeting.
Hart, who was first appointed to the Beaver Creek School Board in December 2016, is joined by Dubien and Bateman, who are newly appointed to the board.
Dubien and Bateman will replace outgoing board members Jo Burke and Karen DuFresne, whose terms with the Beaver Creek board end on Dec. 31.
