VERDE HERITAGE 1972: COTTONWOOD BUILDING CODE

"BUILDING CODE WON'T CAUSE HARDSHIPS SAYS INSPECTOR."

"Cleaning up unsightly dilapidated and unsafe buildings in the Town of Cottonwood is the aim of the town's new building inspector, Charles 'Chuck' Crockett."

"The project, Crockett estimates, will take some time. The tall, gray-haired inspector intends to take into account not only the interests of the town, but the ability of people involved to repair, redecorate, or suffer the loss of the building in question."

"'What we'd like to do is clean up some of these old [historic?] buildings," he said. "But if repairs will cost over half the estimated valuation of the building, then it's pretty much a lost cause.'"

"Crockett said the initial effort would be directed at abandoned structures, but occupied buildings which are unsafe would also be looked over."

"'This can't be done in a couple of months,' Crockett added, 'but over a period of time, you can get them cleaned up without causing a hardship to the people concerned.'"

"'You take a man who is doing business in a building which needs a lot of repair, maybe $25,000 worth. He can't put out all that money right away without going bankrupt. There's no reason why he can't be allowed to remodel and repair a little at a time, over a period of years. The end result will be the same and it won't be a hardship, won't put him out of business.'"

"Crockett said the same consideration would apply to houses which can be repaired and made safe."

"Crockett, 45, comes to the Cottonwood position with a wealth of experience in the building trades and as an inspector."

"He went into the building construction field 'right out of high school,' back in Akron, Ohio, he says. A number of years later, when Akron decided it needed a building inspector, he applied for the job. He was building inspector there for 14 years."

"After several years in construction in Hawaii, Crockett and his wife, Dory, moved to Arizona in 1969. He was in the real estate business in Phoenix, but soon tired of the 'rat race' in the city. Having spent some time camping and vacationing in the Verde Valley, the Crocketts made the decision to move here."

"Crockett read in 'The Verde Independent' of the town's new building code and contacted Town Hall to apply for the job. He is a salaried, part-time inspector for the present."

"'In addition to being happy about the job, I'm happy we'll be moving to Cottonwood,' said Crockett. 'There's a bunch of fine people down here and this is a growing town. I think we'll find, as time goes by, we're going to get busier and busier. It's a going little town and we're going to like living and working here."

"BUILDING CODE WILL BE THE TOPIC."

"The new Cottonwood building code will be explained to contractors, builders, and businessmen December 5, in a session at Town Hall, according to Erno Bertalan, planning and zoning administrator."

"Invitations have been sent to local persons most interested in the new regulations. The session will include talks on the issuance of permits, inspection, and the enforcement of codes by the town."

"In addition to building tradesmen, the meeting is open to the general public. It will be held at 7:30 p.m. in Town Hall."

"Persons who cannot attend the meeting, but who have questions on the code, have been invited to come to Town Hall during business hours for the same type of briefing, Bertalan says."

(The Verde Independent; Cottonwood; Thursday, November 30, 1972; page 1.)