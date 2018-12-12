Western Light: Christmas at Fort Verde

Fort Verde really does the holiday up right. Decked out with Christmas trees in every building, luminarias to light the pathways, and Candlelight Tours on Dec. 7 & 8, and Dec. 14 & 15, what more could you want? Oh, there's also hot chocolate and cookies in the administration building. If you haven't experienced Christmas at the Fort, you owe it to yourself to go.

