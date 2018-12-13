CVMO: Drivers hospitalized following head-on collision on Finnie Flat Road

CAMP VERDE -- Two have been hospitalized following a head-on collision on Finne Flat Road and State Route 260 last night, according to the Camp Verde Marshal's Office.

A 2006 Chevrolet struck an oncoming 2007 Buick Lucerne, according to CVMO.

"At this point in the investigation, it seems (the driver of the Chevrolet) suffered a medical problem, which caused her to cross the centerline striking the Buick," said Darby Martin chief administrative assistant with CVMO.

Both drivers were transported to the Verde Valley Medical Center. They complained of minor injuries from airbag deployment.

Both vehicles were towed from the scene. Impairment does not seem to be a factor in the accident.

Information provided by the Camp Verde Marshal's Office