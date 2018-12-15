Camp Verde to hold sign code forum

CAMP VERDE – At 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 9 at the Camp Verde Community Library, the Town’s Community Development Department will solicit public feedback in a public meeting on upcoming changes to sign codes.

According to Community Development Director Carmen Howard, the 2015 Supreme Court decision Reed v Town of Gilbert “clarifies when municipalities may impose content-based restrictions on signage, first amendment rights relating to signage were clarified.”

Howard said that Camp Verde’s code update is a “major overhaul to simplify, clarify and comply” with Reed v Town of Gilbert and “removes content-based regulations, and simplifies the code based on the ruling.”

Upcoming changes to sign codes pertain to both residential and commercial signage, Howard said.

“Signs codes are a topic in which citizens usually take an interest in on both sides of the spectrum, and the Town wants to ensure that the public is involved with these changes,” Howard said.

For more information, call the Community Development Dept. at 928-554-0050

The Camp Verde Community Library is located at 130 Black Bridge Road.