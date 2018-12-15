Copper Canyon Fire receives $6,770 highway safety grant

CAMP VERDE – The Copper Canyon Fire and Medical Authority has received a $6,770 grant from the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety that will be used to purchase a vehicle stabilization kit to support first responder and victim safety at the scene on vehicle accidents.

According to Copper Canyon Fire Chief Terry Keller, the “so called ‘struts’ are used to brace and stabilize a vehicle, which may have ended up an unstable or precarious position following an accident.”

“When first responders then attempt to gain access into the vehicle to render medical care and/or extricate the victims, the positon of the vehicle may further endanger the victims as well as the first responders if the vehicle were to end up shifting or moving in a dangerous manner during these operations,” Keller said.

The grant will allow Copper Canyon Fire and Medical to purchase an additional set of struts “so that both of the first-out fire engines CCFMA operates will be outfitted to stabilize such vehicles,” Keller said.

In response to accidents and incidents on more than 40 miles of I-17, Copper Canyon Fire has seen “all manner of vehicle accidents,” Keller said.

“Having this additional equipment will ensure that we will have the tools needed to ensure for first responder and victim safety regardless of which fire engine is dispatched or where the incident is located,” Keller said.