Cottonwood P&Z to look at plans to add side yard to Bocce

COTTONWOOD -- Cottonwood Planning & Zoning will hear a proposal Monday to expand Pizzeria Bocce Patio Bar in Old Town.

The expansion would add restrooms, expand the kitchen, storage and outdoor seating area, according to staff documents. Walk-in coolers would also be placed at the rear of the property as well as seating for customers waiting for a table at the main restaurant.

“Bocce’s current business model has outgrown its size due to the increased amount of people visiting Old Town, said Eric Jurisin, owner of Bocce and several other restaurants in Old Town in a letter of intent.

According to the letter, Jurisin said he has an agreement with Cashmere Properties to lease the vacant lot adjacent to the restaurant, on the west side of North Main Street between 1048 and 1060 North Main Street.

In his letter, Jurisin, stated they have chosen to go in a “non-typical” direction and will place cargo containers on the adjacent property.

“I understand this is a new concept for our city and I am hoping we approach this as setting temporary structures much like parking food trucks on this property,” he stated. “As soon as we are able to meet city requirements we will begin the ground work then place the cargo containers when they are completed.”

The containers can be taken off the property if Cashmere decides not to extend the lease, according to the letter.

According to staff documents, the containers will be supplemented with corrugated metal roofing, laminated glazing and painted walks and panels so that they are “compatible with the surrounding area.”

Steel barn doors and a fire pit enclosure will also be placed near the front of the property.

P&Z will meet Monday, Dec. 17, 6 p.m., at Cottonwood Council Chambers, 826 N. Main St.

VVMC renovations

Cottonwood Planning & Zoning will look at plans Monday to renovate a Verde Valley Medical Center office building at 294 West State Route 89A.

Modifications of the property include a new roof for the main entrance canopy, adding two new doors and repainting, glazing and changing dark glass panels to more energy efficient ones.

The interior floor plan will also be updated to be more user-friendly as well as accommodate future medical office needs, according to staff documents.

P&Z will meet Monday, Dec. 17, at 6 p.m., at Cottonwood Council Chambers, 826 N. Main St.