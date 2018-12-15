Teague, Currie, McTurk sworn in to Mingus Union School Board

Incoming Mingus Union School Board members Stephen ‘Chip’ Currie, Carol Anne Teague and John McTurk, from left, take the oath of office from Yavapai County School Superintendent Tim Carter during the board’s Wednesday afternoon meeting. Currie, Teague and McTurk will replace outgoing board members Anita Glazar, Steve Gesell and Jim Ledbetter, whose terms with the Beaver Creek board end on Dec. 31. VVN/Bill Helm
