Kudos logo

Menu

New Movies: Coming to theaters Dec. 21

‘Mary Poppins Returns’ stars Emily Blunt, Meryl Streep, Angela Lansbury and Emily Mortimer. Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

‘Mary Poppins Returns’ stars Emily Blunt, Meryl Streep, Angela Lansbury and Emily Mortimer. Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

Originally Published: December 17, 2018 11:47 a.m.
Facebook

Mary Poppins Returns

Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

Director: Rob Marshall

Writer: David Magee

Producers: John DeLuca, Marc Platt, et al.

Cast: Emily Blunt, Meryl Streep, Angela Lansbury, Emily Mortimer, et. al.

Decades after her original visit, the magical nanny returns to help the Banks siblings and Michael’s children through a difficult time in their lives.

Rated PG for some mild thematic elements and brief action.

Cold War

Amazon Studios

Director: Pawel Pawlikowski

Writer: Pawel Pawlikowski

Producers: Tanya Seghatchian, Ewa Puszczynska, et. al.

Cast: Joanna Kulig, Tomasz Kot, Borys Szyc, Agata Kulesza, Jeanne Balibar, Aloïse Sauvage, et. al.

A passionate love story between two people of different backgrounds and temperaments, who are fatefully mismatched and yet condemned to each other.

Rated R for some sexual content, nudity and language.