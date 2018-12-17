New music this week

Neil Young – Songs For Judy

Reprise Records

Songs For Judy is a thoroughly engaging collection of live acoustic performances culled from Neil’s November 1976 solo tour and features twenty-two songs recorded at various cities along the tour. This song cycle of live recordings is particularly powerful and unique. Young had spent much of the year traveling around the world on tour with Crazy Horse.

Tracks include: Songs for Judy (Intro), Too Far Gone, No One Seems to Know, Heart of Gold, White Line, Love Is a Rose, After the Gold Rush, Human Highway, Tell Me Why, Mr. Soul, Mellow My Mind, Give Me Strength, A Man Needs a Maid, Roll Another Number, Journey Through the Past, Harvest, Campaigner, Old Laughing Lady, The Losing End, Here We Are In the Years, The Needle and the Damage Done, Pocahontas, Sugar Mountain.

Reel Big Fish – Life Sucks ... Let’s Dance!

Rock Ridge Music

Reel Big Fish was one of the legions of SoCal ska-punk bands to edge into the mainstream following the mid-’90s success of No Doubt and Sublime.

Distinguished by their hyperkinetic stage shows, juvenile humor, ironic covers of new wave pop songs, and metallic shards of ska, the group cultivated an underground following that broke into the mainstream when their single “Sell Out” became a modern rock radio and MTV favorite. Perennial Warped Tour favorites, the band continues to tour relentlessly (over 250 shows per year!), both in the US and across the globe. Still fronted by original lead singer and song writer Aaron Barrett, the band is back with their new album. The disc, the first studio release since 2012, features 14 brand new tracks.

Tracks include: Life Sucks... Let’s Dance!, Pissed Off, You Can’t Have All of Me, In Love Again, Tongue Tied and Tipsy Too, Bleached Thang Baby, Another Beer Song, Bob Marley’s Toe, Ska Show, The Good Old Days, G.D. Beautiful Day, I Should Know By Now, I’d Rather Get It Wrong, Walter’s Highlife.

HXXS – MKDRONE

Captured Tracks

HXXS live somewhere between the uncomfortable and the alluring.

Tracks include: Seppuku, Witch Hunt, Vices, Dripping Mercury, Trippin, Widowmaker.

Outrageous Cherry – Meet You In the Shadows

Burger Records

The new album by Outrageous Cherry.

Tracks include: Meet You in the Shadows, Complicate Me, Sleepwalking, Lies Feel Good, Creeps Retreat, Beginning of the End of the Night, Last Nice Guy in Detroit, Quite Far Away, That Ain’t Why, Gotta Get Back Inside Your Mind.