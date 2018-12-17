The Sedona International Film Festival presents the Northern Arizona premiere of the critically-acclaimed audience sensation “The Favourite” Dec. 21-27 at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre.

“The Favourite” — which is a major hit with critics and audiences around the world and is getting major Oscar buzz — features an award-winning all-star cast, including Rachel Weisz, Emma Stone and Olivia Colman.

Early 18th century. England is at war with the French. Nevertheless, duck racing and pineapple eating are thriving. A frail Queen Anne (Olivia Colman) occupies the throne and her close friend Lady Sarah Churchill (Rachel Weisz) governs the country in her stead while tending to Anne’s ill health and mercurial temper.

When a new servant Abigail Masham (Emma Stone) arrives, her charm endears her to Sarah. Sarah takes Abigail under her wing and Abigail sees a chance at a return to her aristocratic roots.

As the politics of war become quite time consuming for Sarah, Abigail steps into the breach to fill in as the Queen’s companion. Their burgeoning friendship gives her a chance to fulfill her ambitions and she will not let woman, man, politics or rabbit stand in her way.

“The Favourite” will be shown at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre Dec. 21-27. Showtimes will be 4 p.m. and 7 p.m on Friday, Saturday, Wednesday and Thursday, Dec. 21, 22, 26 and 27; and 7 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 23.

Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177.

Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.