City gives green light to new brewpub

COTTONWOOD -- Some remember it as a church, others remember it as a space for Girl Scout meetings. Now, following an OK by the Cottonwood Planning & Zoning Commission, future patrons will remember it as a place to grab a pint of beer.

P&Z approved plans Monday to turn the former church on 791 N. Main Street at the entrance of Old Town into a brewpub.

Bob Conlin and Pete Goehring are the applicants for the project.

Cronlin said the brewpub will have a “two-barrel” system and will be able to produce 100-200 pints a day.

The company will also have the freedom to distribute excess kegs to local restaurants and bars, according to the applicants’ letter of intent.

The upstairs of the building will have the main restaurant, bar and kitchen. An elevator will be added to meet Americans with Disabilities Act guidelines.

Cronlin said they plan to restore the building and keep its church look and that they have taken great care to preserve the historic elements of the building by using time-period colors and materials.

Tim Elinski, Cottonwood mayor and vice chair of the Historical Preservation Commission, gave the project two thumbs up on behalf of the the Historical Preservation Commission during Monday’s meeting.